Hiring increases after 7 consecutive weeks of decline in US employment market

US private employers add average of 9,500 jobs Hiring increases after 7 consecutive weeks of decline in US employment market

US private employers added an average of 9,500 jobs per week during the four weeks ending Aug. 1, the latest preliminary ADP estimate showed Tuesday.

Hiring increased after seven consecutive weeks of decline in the employment market.

The weekly update showed employers added 8,250 jobs during the week ending July 25.

Companies created 11,000 jobs during the week ending July 18 and 14,500 jobs the previous week.

The research institute noted that these figures represented preliminary estimates and could change as researchers gathered new data.

