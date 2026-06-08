With over 94% of votes counted, Sanchez leads Fujimori by less than 0.06 percentage points as both candidates urge calm

Peru presidential runoff too close to call as Roberto Sanchez holds razor-thin lead With over 94% of votes counted, Sanchez leads Fujimori by less than 0.06 percentage points as both candidates urge calm

Peru’s presidential runoff remains on a knife’s edge as of midday Monday, with over 94% of votes counted and both candidates urging supporters to remain calm.

The latest figures from Peru’s National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) showed Roberto Sanchez maintaining a slight advantage over Keiko Fujimori. Sanchez is currently leading by a slight margin, with 50.029% of the vote to Fujimori’s 49.971%.

In Arequipa to the south, the nation’s second-largest city, official polls place Sanchez with 63% of the vote, with 36% for Fujimori. Meanwhile, in the capital, Lima, Fujimori currently leads with 63% to Sanchez’s 36%.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Fujimori said she felt calm as electoral authorities continue to tally votes. “What is needed is patience and composure,” she said.

“I also call on the representatives, not just the poll watchers, but the legal representatives, of which we have more than 100 throughout Peru, because they will have to fight, and analyze each of these tally sheets. We will have to wait and respect the results, whoever the winner may be.”

Sanchez also called for "calm and serenity" as he spoke to reporters at the country's Congress.

"Important results have already been issued on the quick count ... We are confident and optimistic, but as it currently stands, the count to 100% officially is still yet to be revealed," he said.

Franco Olcese, a political scientist with Centro Winaq, told national broadcaster RPP Noticias that the runoff’s final tally hangs on final votes remaining to be tallied.

"(N)othing has been decided yet, and it's not clear what the final result might be. You can make projections down to tenths or hundredths of a percent, but the truth is, what really matters is when the official results arrive. I think we have to wait," said Olcese.