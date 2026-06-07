President’s daughter defends Colombia captain after viral airport video sparks criticism, as both call for national unity ahead of World Cup while Rodriguez promises photo and signed jersey

Colombia’s James Rodriguez responds after criticism over president’s daughter’s photo request President’s daughter defends Colombia captain after viral airport video sparks criticism, as both call for national unity ahead of World Cup while Rodriguez promises photo and signed jersey

Colombian captain James Rodriguez has responded to criticism after he was accused of ignoring a photo request from President Gustavo Petro’s 17-year-old daughter, Antonella Petro, during the national team’s World Cup send-off ceremony.

The controversy emerged after Colombia’s national team was bid farewell at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

President Petro and his daughter attended the event and presented gifts to members of the squad. During the ceremony, social media users claimed Rodriguez failed to respond when Antonella allegedly asked to take a photograph with him.

Video footage from the event quickly spread online, triggering debate across Colombia. Some social media users criticized the football star, arguing that he had ignored the teenager’s request, while others said the images were being interpreted without proper context.

Amid the controversy, Antonella Petro posted a video message on social media urging Colombians to support the national team and rejecting criticism directed at Rodriguez.

Describing the midfielder as her childhood idol, she recalled his famous volley against Uruguay at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

“The first goal I ever celebrated in my life was yours, James,” she said. “I will never forget that volley against Uruguay in 2014. As a child, I wrote many letters to you. We must support our national team in unity. On the field, we are all one country.”

Antonella added that she still hopes to take a photograph with Rodriguez one day and expressed her affection for the entire team.

Rodriguez later responded publicly on X, tagging Antonella in his message.

“Antonella, that photo will happen soon,” he wrote. “My jersey is yours as well. Just tell me where you would like me to send it. Thank you very much for the support you have given me and all my teammates. Everything has its time, and now is the time to unite behind our national team at the World Cup. See you soon.”

President Petro also thanked Rodriguez on X for his response and gesture toward his daughter.

The exchange appeared to ease tensions surrounding the incident, with both Antonella and Rodriguez emphasizing support for Colombia’s national team ahead of the World Cup.