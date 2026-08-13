Military vehicles, firefighting water tankers from across nation to supply water to South Gyeongsang province

South Korea issues nationwide mobilization order to combat drought in southeast Military vehicles, firefighting water tankers from across nation to supply water to South Gyeongsang province

South Korea on Thursday mobilized military vehicles and firefighting water tankers from across the nation to supply water to South Gyeongsang province as a deepening drought grips the country's southeast, according to local media reports.

Some 200 water tankers and some 400 personnel were deployed nationwide to deliver water to the province under a national firefighting mobilization order issued Tuesday, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

An additional 14 military vehicles also joined the effort to supply water to farms and households across the drought-hit area.

All 18 municipalities in South Gyeongsang officially entered drought stages Thursday.

The average water storage rate of the province's 18 municipalities currently stands at 32.8%, far below the long-term average of 70.8%.

It was the second time a nationwide firefighting mobilization order has been issued to combat a drought.

The first such order was issued in August last year for the eastern coastal city of Gangneung.