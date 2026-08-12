3 killed as landslides hit Philippine mountain town after heavy rain 2 brothers buried in landslide

At least three people have died after multiple landslides struck the mountainous municipality of Atok in Benguet province in the northern Philippines, burying homes and damaging roads and farms following days of heavy rain, media reports said Wednesday.

Along the Halsema Highway, rocks and soil cascaded from mountain slopes after the ground became saturated by persistent rain brought by the southwest monsoon, known locally as Habagat, which was intensified by Tropical cyclones Luis and Maymay, according to ABC-CBN News

In Barangay Paoay, two brothers were buried when a large landslide struck while residents were clearing an earlier slide and trying to divert water from homes.

A 15-year-old boy who was with them was injured.

Four houses were also affected.

In nearby Barangay Topdac, another person was killed when a landslide buried his home.

The disaster has also disrupted farming, destroying farm-to-market roads and making it difficult for farmers to transport vegetables to markets. Atok is a major vegetable-producing area supplying markets, including Metro Manila, with cabbage, carrots and potatoes, among the crops affected.

Mayor Franklin Smith estimated that 90% to 100% of some crops may have been damaged by the rainfall.