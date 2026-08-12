Tokyo says it sees no ill intent in Australian premier’s remarks as opposition pushes for police investigation into leak of Japanese government memo

Japan plays down controversy over Australian premier’s ‘melon’ gesture Tokyo says it sees no ill intent in Australian premier’s remarks as opposition pushes for police investigation into leak of Japanese government memo

Japan on Wednesday played down a controversy surrounding the Australian prime minister’s remarks and hand gestures about melons gifted by his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, saying the episode had not undermined relations between the leaders.

Japanese Ambassador to Australia Kazuhiro Suzuki said Tokyo was aware of media reports about Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s comments, according to Australian public broadcaster ABC News.

“We have been informed by the Australian side that Prime Minister Albanese did not make the comments in the way that has been reported,” Suzuki said.

He said a dinner hosted by Albanese during Takaichi’s visit to Australia in May took place in a “very relaxed atmosphere” and helped build personal trust between the two leaders.

The controversy followed Albanese’s appearance on a podcast last month, when he discussed two prized Crown Melons presented by Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, and made hand gestures that critics interpreted as an essentializing sexist reference.

Australian opposition figures have demanded an apology, calling the remarks inappropriate.

An internal Japanese government memo subsequently reported by Australian media said Tokyo believed there was no “ill intention” and played down what it called sensationalized coverage of the incident.

Liberal Senator James Paterson, however, called for the Australian Federal Police to investigate the apparent disclosure of the confidential Japanese correspondence, accusing the government of leaking it to “exonerate the prime minister.”

Albanese has resisted calls to apologize, while his government says the gestures have been misinterpreted.