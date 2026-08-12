3 civilians also killed, 2 soldiers wounded in exchange of fire, says military

Pakistan Army says 18 militants killed in southwest 3 civilians also killed, 2 soldiers wounded in exchange of fire, says military

At least 18 militants were killed in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province after a vehicle-borne bomb prepared by suspects detonated prematurely, the army said Wednesday.

The initial explosion occurred in Surab district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing

Eight militants were killed in the premature blast, while several others were injured.

The explosion and a secondary detonation involving other explosives allegedly stored at the site also killed three civilians, the statement said.

A counter-terrorism operation launched after the blast killed 10 more militants, it said.

Two Pakistani soldiers were also wounded during an exchange of fire with the militants, according to the statement.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area and one of its most strategically important regions, has faced recurring militant violence in recent years. The province borders Iran and Afghanistan and is home to major infrastructure and mineral resources, including projects linked to the Pakistan-China economic corridor.

Pakistan accuses neighboring Afghanistan and India of supporting several militant groups operating in the South Asian country. Both New Delhi and Kabul deny the accusation.