Rescuers search for possible additional victims after miners buried by collapsing slope in Gorontalo province

Landslide kills at least 5 at illegal gold mine in Indonesia Rescuers search for possible additional victims after miners buried by collapsing slope in Gorontalo province

At least five miners were killed when a landslide struck an illegal gold mining site in Indonesia's Gorontalo province, local media reported Thursday, citing police.

The miners were working at the site in Hulawa village, Pohuwato Regency, on Wednesday afternoon when soil from a nearby slope suddenly collapsed, burying them under debris, the Jakarta Globe reported.

Gorontalo Police spokesman Marupa Sagala said the five victims were residents of neighboring Boalemo Regency. Their bodies were recovered and handed over to their families.

Rescue teams continued searching the site Thursday for possible additional victims who may remain trapped beneath the debris.

One person was rescued alive, according to preliminary information.