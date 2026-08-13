Group says attack carried out with 2 drones; no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia

Houthis claim to have hit Saudi Aramco refinery in Jazan with drones Group says attack carried out with 2 drones; no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Thursday that it had targeted a Saudi Aramco refinery in the southwestern Saudi city of Jazan with two drones.

A military source, quoted by the Houthi-run Saba news agency, said the group’s forces targeted the Aramco refinery in Jazan with “two drones” and claimed the strike had hit its target.

The source said the attack was carried out in response to what it described as Saudi violations of Yemeni airspace and the country’s sovereignty in the northwestern provinces of Saada and Hajjah.

No further details were provided.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities.