South Korea issues nationwide malaria alert after finding parasite in mosquitoes Officials warn mosquito populations could rise after extreme heat subsides

South Korean health authorities issued a nationwide malaria alert Thursday after detecting the parasite that causes the disease in mosquitoes.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said genetic material from the Plasmodium vivax malaria parasite was detected in Anopheles mosquitoes collected in Paju and Yeoncheon County in northern South Korea between July 27 and Aug. 2.

"The detection of the parasite in vector mosquitoes means that the likelihood of contracting malaria from the bite of an infected mosquito has increased," the agency said in a statement.

The nationwide alert follows a malaria advisory issued June 22 due to an increase in vector mosquitoes. Alerts had subsequently been issued in five areas due to clusters of cases and increases in mosquito populations.

Despite the nationwide alert, South Korea recorded 201 domestically acquired malaria cases between Jan. 1 and Aug. 1, down 43.4% from 355 during the same period last year.

Malaria cases in South Korea have historically been concentrated in areas near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the country from North Korea, though risk areas have expanded in recent years.

The nationwide alert comes during an unusually hot summer in South Korea. However, the KDCA said malaria-vector mosquito density remains lower than last year, partly due to extreme heat.

Health officials warned that mosquito populations could rise again once the extreme heat subsides and urged authorities in malaria-risk areas to strengthen mosquito-control measures.

They also urged residents of and visitors to malaria-risk areas to avoid nighttime outdoor activities, wear long clothing, and use mosquito repellents, screens, and nets.

People experiencing suspected symptoms, including fever and chills, were advised to seek testing at a public health center or medical facility.