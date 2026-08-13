Move follows death of 13-year-old girl who authorities say was encouraged online to harm herself, commit suicide

Brazil orders Discord to suspend livestreaming over child safety failures Move follows death of 13-year-old girl who authorities say was encouraged online to harm herself, commit suicide

Brazil's National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) has ordered Discord to suspend its livestreaming feature in the country within three business days, citing failures to protect children and teenagers from serious online harm.

The preventive measure, announced Wednesday, applies to Discord’s Go Live feature and other equivalent video-sharing tools. The rest of the messaging platform will remain available.

The regulator said livestreaming must remain suspended until Discord demonstrates that it has implemented effective technical, security and governance measures to protect minors.

The decision follows the death of a 13-year-old girl who Brazilian authorities said was encouraged by members of an online group to harm herself and commit suicide during a livestream.

An investigation known as Operation Livia resulted in five minors being taken into custody across five Brazilian states. Authorities said another girl considered at immediate risk was located and rescued during the operation.

The ANPD said Discord's technical structure prevents the company from directly accessing livestream content while broadcasts are underway, limiting its ability to detect violations in real time.

According to the regulator, the platform instead relies on automated behavioral systems and reports submitted by participants in private online spaces, measures the agency found insufficient to prevent serious harm.

The agency said it had "robust evidence" that Discord failed to take reasonable steps to prevent minors from being exposed to violence, harassment and content encouraging self-harm or suicide.

Discord submitted information to the regulator Monday, and its legal representatives met ANPD officials Tuesday. The agency said the company must receive its express approval before livestreaming can be restored, either fully or partially.