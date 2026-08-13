'We will free Türkiye' from terror problem once and for all, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish parliament has taken 'important step' as part of Terror-Free Türkiye process: President Erdogan 'We will free Türkiye' from terror problem once and for all, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Turkish parliament took an "important step" this week as part of the Terror-Free Türkiye process, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday, referring to the passage of the Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion.

Erdogan's remarks followed a meeting at the presidential complex with families of Turkish soldiers killed in past PKK terrorist attacks and veterans.

"This week, our Parliament took an important step in the Terror-Free Türkiye process that we are pursuing with the aim of ridding our country of the scourge of terrorism," Erdogan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion passed on Monday sets out procedures for suspending investigations, prosecutions, convictions and related proceedings after authorities determine that the PKK/KCK terrorist organizations and affiliated groups have ended their activities and surrendered their weapons.

"The homeland in which we live freely, peacefully, and securely is a legacy entrusted to us by our martyrs and veterans. The families of our cherished martyrs, who sacrificed their lives and shed their blood to safeguard the unity and territorial integrity of this country, are also entrusted to our care," Erdogan said.

"With this understanding, we have thus far mobilized all the resources of our state to support the families of our martyrs and our veterans," he said.

“By acting with patience, sound judgment, and composure, we will forever free Türkiye from” terrorism, Erdogan added.