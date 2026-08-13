Airport handles 38.39M international travelers in 1st half of 2026, overtaking London Heathrow and Singapore Changi

South Korea's Incheon becomes world's busiest airport for international passengers Airport handles 38.39M international travelers in 1st half of 2026, overtaking London Heathrow and Singapore Changi

South Korea's Incheon International Airport ranked first globally for international passenger traffic in the first half of 2026, claiming the top spot for the first time since opening in 2001.

The airport handled 38.39 million international passengers between January and June, up 6.3% from the same period last year, Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday, citing Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC).

Preliminary data from Airports Council International covering 1,234 airports placed Incheon ahead of London Heathrow, which handled 37.79 million international passengers, and Singapore's Changi Airport, with 34.53 million.

Incheon has steadily climbed the global rankings, moving from 10th place in 2002 to fifth in 2018 and third in 2024, when it handled 70.67 million international passengers.

IIAC officials said shifts in global aviation patterns, including weaker transit operations at major Middle Eastern hubs amid the US-Iran war, may have redirected some Europe-bound transfer traffic through Incheon.

Transfer passenger numbers at Incheon jumped 18.1% year-on-year to 4.24 million during the six-month period, while transfer traffic on European routes surged 63.2% to 210,000 passengers.



Foreign travelers also accounted for a record 44.4% of Incheon's total passengers in the second quarter.

