Houthi attack targeted camp belonging to 3rd Division of government Nation’s Shield Forces in Al-Abr desert of Hadramout province, says government-aligned channel

2 killed, 15 injured in Houthi drone attack in eastern Yemen Houthi attack targeted camp belonging to 3rd Division of government Nation’s Shield Forces in Al-Abr desert of Hadramout province, says government-aligned channel

Two people were killed and 15 others injured Thursday in a Houthi drone attack on a military camp in eastern Yemen, according to a government-aligned television channel.

Aljoumhouriya TV reported that the attack targeted a camp of the 3rd Division of the government’s Nation’s Shield Forces in the Al-Abr desert area of Hadramout province.

There was no immediate statement from the Yemeni government or the Nation’s Shield Forces on the attack.

The Houthi group also issued no immediate comment.