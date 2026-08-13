2 killed, 15 injured in Houthi drone attack in eastern Yemen

Rania Abushamala
13 August 2026•Update: 13 August 2026
Two people were killed and 15 others injured Thursday in a Houthi drone attack on a military camp in eastern Yemen, according to a government-aligned television channel.
Aljoumhouriya TV reported that the attack targeted a camp of the 3rd Division of the government’s Nation’s Shield Forces in the Al-Abr desert area of Hadramout province.
There was no immediate statement from the Yemeni government or the Nation’s Shield Forces on the attack.
The Houthi group also issued no immediate comment.