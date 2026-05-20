Turkish president says extension of US ceasefire with Iran ‘positive development’; reiterates support for Syria’s stability

Erdogan, Trump discuss regional conflicts, Türkiye-US ties in call Turkish president says extension of US ceasefire with Iran ‘positive development’; reiterates support for Syria’s stability

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a call Wednesday with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed relations as well as regional and global developments.

The Turkish Communications Directorate indicated that Erdogan said the decision to extend a ceasefire with Iran was “a positive development” and expressed confidence that “a reasonable solution to disputed issues is possible.”

He also said Türkiye would continue supporting constructive initiatives to resolve conflicts.

Erdogan also underlined that establishing lasting stability in Syria would represent “an important gain for the entire region” and said Türkiye’s support for Syria would continue uninterrupted. He also stressed the need to prevent additional deterioration of the situation in Lebanon.

The Turkish president said preparations for a NATO Summit in Ankara are ongoing and noted that maximum efforts are being made to ensure its success in every aspect.

Erdogan also conveyed his condolences to Trump for a recent attack on a mosque in the state of California, and said Türkiye opposes hate crimes targeting any religious group.

Trump later told reporters in the US state of Maryland that the call was "very good," hailing his personal relationship with the Turkish president.

"Isn't it nice that I have relationships with some very tough people? He's a tough guy, and I have a relationship with him that nobody else does. He's actually done a good job," he said at Joint Base Andrews after returning to the Washington, DC, area from an event in Connecticut.

"He's been very much of an ally. Some people would doubt that, but I think he's been a great ally, and his people respect him. His people respect him a lot," he added.

*Michael Hernandez contributed to this report from Washington