Kyiv expects Moscow ‘will not hide’ from negotiations after Ukrainian team holds ‘good contacts’ with US, Ukrainian president says

Zelenskyy hopes to resume trilateral peace talks with Russia in coming weeks Kyiv expects Moscow ‘will not hide’ from negotiations after Ukrainian team holds ‘good contacts’ with US, Ukrainian president says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Kyiv hopes to resume “meaningful” trilateral peace talks with Russia in the coming weeks following what he described as “good contacts” between Ukrainian and US officials.

Speaking during his evening address on Telegram, he underlined that Kyiv expects the Russian side “will not hide” from the negotiations.

“If we can return to meaningful trilateral communication in these weeks and if we can involve the Europeans, that will be the right result. We, for our part, are ready for such appropriate steps. I expect that the partners will also be ready and that the Russians will not hide,” he said.

Zelenskyy also accused Russia of “considering scenarios” for additional attacks on Ukraine’s northern regions along the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction from Belarus.

“Of course, we are already working to strengthen our defense in the direction,” he said, adding that Ukraine was taking preventive measures regarding Belarus and parts of Russia “from where the threat comes.”

He also warned Belarus of “significant” consequences if Minsk becomes directly involved in the war.

“Honestly, I am already tired of the constant threat to Ukraine that the Russians may at some point involve Belarus in the expansion of the war,” he said.

Zelenskyy further said Ukrainian “long-range sanctions” were proving effective, adding that Kyiv’s objectives for May were being fulfilled “more or less fully.”

“The distance is almost 800 kilometers (497 miles) from the state border of Ukraine, the city of Kstovo, oil refining, the defeat has been confirmed,” he said.

The Ukrainian president said key targets included Russian refineries, storage facilities and other infrastructure linked to oil revenues.