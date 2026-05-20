LaGuardia Airport says passengers should expect disruptions as operations are adjusted

Sinkhole near runway forces shutdown at New York City airport LaGuardia Airport says passengers should expect disruptions as operations are adjusted

Operations at LaGuardia Airport in New York City were disrupted Wednesday after crews discovered a sinkhole near one of its runways during a routine inspection.

The airport said the Port Authority of New York identified the sinkhole near Runway 4/22 at approximately 11 am local time (1599GMT) during a morning airfield inspection.

"The runway was immediately shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are onsite to determine the cause and complete necessary repairs as quickly and safely as possible," it added.

The airport said passengers should expect disruptions as operations are adjusted.

"Travelers should expect delays and cancellations, particularly with forecast thunderstorms expected later today, and are strongly encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status information," it said.