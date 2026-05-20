UN chief strongly condemns Israel's decision to set up army base on UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem Antonio Guterres 'views as wholly unacceptable the continued escalatory actions against UNRWA'

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel's decision to establish military facilities at a UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) compound in occupied East Jerusalem, calling it "wholly unacceptable."

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli authorities’ decision to establish military facilities at the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound in East Jerusalem that they had seized in January," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Stressing that UNRWA is "an integral part of the United Nations," the statement noted that the Sheikh Jarrah compound "remains United Nations premises," adding that the measures constitute "a breach of the inviolability of United Nations premises" and undermine the agency's mandate in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

"The Secretary-General views as wholly unacceptable the continued escalatory actions against UNRWA," it said, adding that he "deeply regrets that the Israeli authorities continue to take steps that are in violation of their obligations concerning the privileges and immunities of the United Nations."

The statement further stated that, as affirmed by the International Court of Justice, such measures are "unlawful" and said Israel must end its presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, "as rapidly as possible."

Dujarric also said that Guterres urges Israel to rescind its decision and immediately return the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound to the United Nations.