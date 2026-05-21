Fund created after Trump agreed to drop $10B lawsuit against Internal Revenue Service over leak of his tax returns

2 police officers injured in Jan 6 US Capitol riot sue to block Trump's $1.8B 'slush fund' for 'insurrectionists' Fund created after Trump agreed to drop $10B lawsuit against Internal Revenue Service over leak of his tax returns

Two police officers who helped defend the US Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot sued Wednesday to block the Trump administration's $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund, calling it a "taxpayer-funded slush fund to finance the insurrectionists and paramilitary group" that they say committed violence on behalf of President Donald Trump, according to media outlets.

Now former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges filed the lawsuit, arguing that the fund is illegal and classifying the settlement on which it is premised as “a corrupt sham.”

The nearly $2 billion fund was created after Trump, his two elder sons, and the Trump Organization filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the leak of his tax returns.

That money would be given to those who believe they have been harmed by the government through an application to receive the funds, which would include those who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

The suit contends that the Trump administration "has exceeded its statutory authority by creating the fund without the authorization of Congress."

The White House has portrayed the fund as a way to "compensate people who claim they were unfairly targeted for prosecution by the Biden Justice Department and Democrats," but critics, including some Republicans, have classified it as “nothing more than a pipeline to funnel taxpayer money to Mr. Trump's allies.”

At a Tuesday news conference, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, said that anyone could apply for the money but insisted that Jan. 6 rioters were not automatically going to receive payment.

"Does it mean they’re going to get money? No," said Blanche. "It just means they are allowed to apply."

A panel of five commissioners will be chosen by Blanche to distribute the money, although the commissioners have not yet been announced, and the Justice Department has not clarified the determining factors resulting in who will be approved to receive the money.

Critics also argue that the process will be largely shielded from public scrutiny, unlike a civil suit that plays out in open court.

In their lawsuit, Dunn and Hodges argued that "the creation of the fund only encourages violence to continue and might mean the threats against them grow."

Both officers said they have been harassed by Jan. 6 rioters and have received death threats after they spoke out publicly about their injuries and the violence resulting from the Capitol riot and argued that the money could "directly finance the violent operations of rioters, paramilitaries, and their supporters" who threatened their lives.

"The purpose of the Anti-Weaponization Fund is obvious: to provide the January 6 rioters, including the Proud Boys, with the remuneration they, the President, and the President’s allies all agree they are owed," the lawsuit goes on to say.

On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed effort to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. More than 140 police officers were injured during the riot, including Dunn and Hodges.

About 1,600 people were eventually charged with their participation in the Capitol riot, but on his first day back in office after winning his second term in the White House during the 2024 presidential election, Trump pardoned the majority of them and handed out more than a dozen commutations, erasing their punishments.

Dunn and Hodges said the fund proves that "those who carried out violence in Trump’s name haven’t just avoided punishment, but they’ve also been rewarded."

The plaintiffs' attorney, Brendan Ballou, a former federal prosecutor who worked on Jan. 6-related cases, said in a statement that if the fund was allowed to continue, "it will fund insurrectionists, militias, and paramilitaries that are loyal to the president but unaccountable to the rule of law."

"To protect their safety and our democracy, our clients are suing to stop that from happening," said Ballou.