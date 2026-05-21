Türkiye at UN calls for civilian protection, accountability in armed conflicts worldwide ‘Selective approaches to international law undermine credibility of international legal system,’ says Ahmet Yildiz

Türkiye’s UN envoy on Wednesday stressed that protecting civilians in armed conflicts is a collective responsibility, calling for the consistent application of international humanitarian law and urgent attention to crises from Gaza to Sudan.

“Protection of civilians in armed conflict is a shared responsibility and must remain a top priority for the international community,” Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ahmet Yildiz said during an open session of the UN Security Council titled Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict.

Warning against double standards in the application of international law, Yildiz said “selective approaches to international law undermine the credibility of the international legal system and erode confidence in multilateral institutions.”

Referring to Cyprus, he said Turkish Cypriots between 1963 and 1964 “experienced a period marked by political exclusion, violence, displacement, and isolation,” adding that atrocities against Turkish Cypriot civilians were “well documented in UN archives.”

Turning to the Middle East, Yildiz said humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip “remain dire” despite the ceasefire and called for progress toward a two-state solution.

On Lebanon, he stressed “the importance of preserving Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability,” describing the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire as “an important step that should be built upon.”

Regarding Syria, Yildiz said the Syrian people “now have a historic opportunity to build a future based on safety, dignity, and equal citizenship,” while welcoming accountability efforts for crimes committed under the former regime.

Addressing Africa, he said Sudan’s humanitarian crisis “remains catastrophic and requires urgent international attention,” while reaffirming support for a Libyan-led political dialogue.

“Türkiye strongly supports international efforts aimed at ensuring accountability and deterring violations of international humanitarian law,” he said.