'The world’s highest court has spoken. Today, the General Assembly has answered,' says Antonio Guterres

UN chief welcomes General Assembly resolution on climate change obligations 'The world’s highest court has spoken. Today, the General Assembly has answered,' says Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution following up on the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion regarding states’ obligations in addressing climate change.

"The world’s highest court has spoken. Today, the General Assembly has answered," Guterres said in a statement.

His remarks came after the General Assembly adopted the resolution welcoming the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the obligations of states in respect of climate change. The resolution received 141 in favor, 8 against and 28 abstentions.

Guterres called the measure “a powerful affirmation of international law, climate justice, science, and the responsibility of states to protect people from the escalating climate crisis.”

He praised the leadership of Pacific Island nations and other Small Island Developing States, and young climate activists for helping drive global momentum behind the initiative.

"Those least responsible for climate change are paying the highest price. That injustice must end," he said.

Guterres also reiterated his call for a rapid global transition away from fossil fuels, which he described as the "principal driver" of the climate crisis.

"Renewables proved to be the cheapest and the most secure form of energy supply.

"The task ahead is clear — keep 1.5 C within reach and build a safer, fairer, and more resilient future for all," he added.