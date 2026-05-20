'Civilians must be protected. International humanitarian law must be respected. No one should be punished for defending humanity,' says Hadja Lahbib

'Not convicted criminals': EU commissioner criticizes Israel after its treatment of Gaza flotilla activists 'Civilians must be protected. International humanitarian law must be respected. No one should be punished for defending humanity,' says Hadja Lahbib

European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib has criticized the treatment of detained aid flotilla activists after videos emerged showing them being restrained at Israel’s Ashdod Port.

“These are not convicted criminals. These are activists trying to get bread to the hungry. Peaceful activism & freedom of assembly are fundamental rights," Lahbib said in a post on the US social media company X on Wednesday.

"Civilians must be protected. International humanitarian law must be respected. No one should be punished for defending humanity,” she noted.

The comments came after footage shared by Israeli coalition partner and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir showed detained activists being humiliated after arriving at Ashdod Port.

Another video uploaded by Transportation Minister Miri Regev showed her describing the activists as “terror supporters” and “drugged with alcohol.”

Footage aired by Israeli broadcaster Channel 14 showed activists kneeling with their hands cuffed behind their backs and their faces to the floor while the Israeli national anthem played in the background.

According to organizers of the aid flotilla, Israeli forces intercepted 50 vessels carrying 428 people from 44 countries, including 78 Turkish citizens, in international waters on Monday.

The flotilla had departed on Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in what organizers described as a new attempt to break the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip, which has been in place since 2007.