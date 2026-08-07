Iran says Gulf dialogue could resume if regional stability returns Deputy foreign minister says neighboring states increasingly view regional cooperation as essential to security, economic development

Dialogue among Gulf countries could resume if peace and stability return to the region, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Friday, arguing that recent developments have convinced Gulf states that regional security must be ensured by the countries of the region themselves.

In an interview with Iran’s official IRNA news agency, Gharibabadi said Gulf leaders had already shown the political will to launch a new regional dialogue process, including through a proposed meeting of Gulf foreign ministers.

He said the initiative could be revived once peace and stability are restored.

“Security is something that must be built from within the region, and all regional countries should participate in providing it,” he said.

Gharibabadi said Iran’s assessment, based on continuing contacts with Gulf officials, was that neighboring countries had concluded that any expansion or prolongation of the conflict would pose serious threats to their security and economic development.

This realization, he said, had prompted regional leaders to seek an end to military operations and support efforts to resume negotiations.

The deputy foreign minister also accused some Gulf countries of allowing the United States to use their territory during what he called the 40-day war against Iran. He said Tehran had documented flights and missile launches originating from neighboring countries and submitted the evidence to the UN Security Council.

He further claimed that Iran’s armed forces had determined that “two or three” attacks were carried out directly by neighboring countries, separate from those launched by US forces, prompting what he described as a stronger Iranian response.

Gharibabadi acknowledged that the conflict had created a significant rift between Iran and some Gulf states but said Tehran was now seeing signs that regional governments had reassessed their security priorities.

Regional tensions escalated on Feb. 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated attacks on Iranian military, nuclear and energy infrastructure. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli and US targets across the region.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending active hostilities and launching negotiations toward a final agreement. The talks later stalled over disputes concerning maritime security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.