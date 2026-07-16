No details provided on casualties or damage

Iran reports new US strike near Qeshm Island No details provided on casualties or damage

Iranian media reported a new US airstrike near Qeshm Island, off the Strait of Hormuz, on Thursday evening amid rising escalation between Tehran and Washington.

Mehr News Agency, citing Iranian officials, said projectiles hit locations near the island at around 6:10 pm local time (1440GMT).

No details were provided about casualties or the extent of damage.

There was no immediate comment from US authorities on the report.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.