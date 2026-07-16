Russia, Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

Russia and Ukraine have completed another exchange of the remains of fallen soldiers' bodies, with Ukraine receiving the remains of 501 people and Russia receiving 31, Ukrainian officials and Russian state media said Thursday.

Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said the 501 repatriated bodies were returned as part of humanitarian repatriation efforts.

The agency said Ukrainian investigators and forensic experts will now carry out the procedures necessary to establish their identities.

The headquarters said the repatriation was coordinated by several Ukrainian government agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine.

It also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for assisting with the operation.

Russian state news agency TASS, citing military correspondent Alexander Kots, said Russia had transferred 501 bodies to Ukraine and received the remains of 31 Russian servicemen in return.

The latest exchange is part of ongoing humanitarian efforts by the two sides to repatriate the bodies of those killed during the war.