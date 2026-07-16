2026 World Cup final: What to know ahead of Spain-Argentina clash Argentina chase historic consecutive titles as Spain bid for a second World Cup crown

Messi-inspired Argentina and unbeaten Spain meet after contrasting routes to the final

Spain and Argentina have met 14 times in official and friendly matches, with both sides recording six victories each, while two games ended in draws

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final brings together two of international football's most successful nations, Spain and Argentina, whose rivalry has been remarkably even over the decades.

Spain are seeking their second World Cup title, while defending champions Argentina are bidding for a fourth crown and a second consecutive triumph.

If successful, Argentina would become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup and only the third team to win back-to-back titles after Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962).

Here is a look at both teams' route to the final and their head-to-head record.

Spain's road to the final

Spain opened their Group H campaign with a goalless draw against tournament debutants Cape Verde before defeating Saudi Arabia 4-0. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice, while teenage star Lamine Yamal netted his first World Cup goal.

Spain secured top spot in the group with a 1-0 victory over Uruguay, courtesy of Alex Baena's first-half strike, eliminating the South Americans in the process.

The knockout stage began with a commanding 3-0 win over Austria. Oyarzabal scored twice, while Pedro Porro added his first international goal as Spain controlled the match from start to finish.

The Round of 16 proved far tighter, with Mikel Merino's 90th-minute winner sealing a 1-0 victory over Portugal and bringing Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career to an end.

Spain faced a tougher test in the quarterfinals against Belgium. Fabian Ruiz gave Spain the lead before Belgium responded with the tournament’s first goal conceded by La Roja. Merino once again proved decisive, converting a late rebound in the 88th minute to secure a 2-1 victory and send La Roja into the semifinals.

Against France, Spain produced one of their most complete displays of the competition. Oyarzabal converted an early penalty before Pedro Porro finished a flowing team move in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory. Spain's disciplined defending and patient possession denied France any route back into the contest.

After recovering from an underwhelming start to the tournament, Spain reached the World Cup final unbeaten, combining defensive solidity with attacking quality and late-match composure to move within one victory of lifting their second World Cup title.

Argentina's road to the final

Argentina's path to a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final has been defined by Lionel Messi's brilliance, dramatic comebacks and hard-fought knockout victories.

The defending champions opened their Group J campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria, as Messi scored a hat-trick to equal Miroslav Klose's then-record of 16 World Cup goals. He followed that with both goals in a 2-0 win over Austria, recovering from an early penalty miss to secure Argentina's second consecutive victory.

Argentina sealed top spot in the group with a 3-1 win over Jordan. Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez put Lionel Scaloni's rotated side in control before Messi came off the bench to score a trademark free-kick and extend his World Cup scoring record.

The knockout rounds proved far more demanding. Argentina survived a major scare against tournament debutants Cape Verde, edging a thrilling Round of 32 tie 3-2 after extra time. Messi opened the scoring before Lisandro Martinez and an own goal secured progression.

The defending champions then produced one of the tournament's most remarkable comebacks against Egypt in Round of 16. Trailing 2-0 with just 11 minutes remaining, Cristian Romero sparked the revival before Messi equalized and Enzo Fernandez headed home a stoppage-time winner to complete a dramatic 3-2 turnaround.

Another tense contest followed in the quarterfinals as Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 after extra time. Alexis Mac Allister gave the Albiceleste an early lead, but after Switzerland forced extra time, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez struck late to send Argentina into the last four.

In the semifinals, Argentina overcame England 2-1 with another late rally to book a second successive World Cup final, remaining on course to successfully defend the title they won in Qatar four years earlier.

Head-to-head record

Spain and Argentina have met 14 times in official and friendly matches, with both sides recording six victories each, while two matches have ended in draws.

Despite their long footballing histories, the nations have faced each other only once previously at a FIFA World Cup. That meeting came during the 1966 tournament in England, when Argentina claimed a 2-1 victory over Spain in the group stage.

Their most recent encounters have all been friendlies. Spain recorded the biggest victory between the two sides with a 6-1 win in Madrid in 2018, while Argentina had previous notable victories of 4-1 in 2010 and 2-1 in 2006.

The balanced overall record means neither nation enters the final with a historical advantage, setting the stage for only the second World Cup meeting between the two countries and their first-ever clash in the knockout stages.

With Argentina seeking back-to-back World Cup titles and Spain aiming to lift the trophy for the second time in their history, the 2026 final will become the most significant chapter yet in a rivalry that has remained evenly matched for six decades.