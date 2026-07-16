Kazakh president praises China's international role, Xi's leadership during Shanghai meeting

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, with both reaffirming their commitment to expanding the "eternal comprehensive strategic partnership,” according to the official Telegram channel of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev praised China's growing international role and credited Xi's leadership for Kazakhstan’s development at a meeting in Shanghai.

"China enjoys enormous authority in the international community, and its achievements have gained worldwide recognition. I deeply respect you as a strong leader guiding your people forward and as a wise statesman of global stature," he said at a news conference in Beijing.

Tokayev added that Kazakhstan was ready to support Xi's "noble initiatives" and said he remained committed to strengthening its long-term strategic partnership with China.

"Kazakhstan remains consistently interested in comprehensively strengthening its eternal strategic partnership with China. In recent years, the political dialogue between our countries has intensified significantly," he said.

Xi said the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss key issues on the bilateral agenda and praised the state of relations between the two countries.

"Through our joint efforts, the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan has reached a high level. At the same time, there remains significant potential for its further development," he noted.

The Chinese leader said Tokayev had pursued a friendly policy toward China that serves the interests of both peoples.

Xi urged the two sides to deepen cooperation in trade, energy and minerals, accelerate the implementation of major projects, and improve connectivity, including through direct flights and international road transport, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He urged collaboration in developing new quality productive forces, saying Beijing is "ready to share its technologies" in areas such as the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

Xi also encouraged expanded cooperation in education, science and technology, medical services, public health, sports and the media.

The meeting took place during Tokayev's visit to China, where he also met executives of leading Chinese technology companies and promoted expanded cooperation in trade, investment, industrial development and transport connectivity.