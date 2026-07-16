Moscow says October gathering will focus on AI, digital economy, alternative payments and investment

Lavrov outlines priorities for Russia-Africa summit, Guinea-Bissau confirms participation Moscow says October gathering will focus on AI, digital economy, alternative payments and investment

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit in October will focus on expanding economic cooperation, digital technologies and alternative financial mechanisms.

Speaking at a news conference after talks with Guinea-Bissau Foreign Minister Fatumata Djau Balde in Moscow, Lavrov said it was too early to speak about potential breakthroughs at the summit, which will be held in Moscow in October.

"We will judge the breakthroughs after the summit takes place. We are working not for external effect, but to ensure that our relations become more sustainable and produce concrete results, primarily in the material sphere and humanitarian cooperation," he said.

Lavrov added that the summit's priorities would include information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence, the digital economy and expanding settlements in currencies other than major Western reserve currencies.

"The issue of payment platforms is now occupying many organizations in Africa, Latin America, as well as within the SCO and BRICS," he said, adding that such efforts are part of reducing what he described as the remaining legacy of colonial dependence.

Lavrov said food security would remain a key topic but discussions would go beyond increasing Russian exports of food and fertilizers to Africa.

"We will consider not only continuing and expanding exports of Russian food and fertilizers, but also establishing agricultural and fertilizer production on the African continent itself," Lavrov said.

On bilateral ties, Russia and Guinea-Bissau agreed to begin preparations for their first joint business forum and develop proposals on promising areas of economic cooperation, he said.

He also said Guinea-Bissau's transitional president, Horta Inta-a, would attend the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.

For her part, Guinea-Bissau's foreign minister said the agreements reached during the talks would help bilateral relations enter "a new stage."

"Today's meeting reflects the developing friendly relations between Guinea-Bissau and Russia and confirms our determination to continue strengthening these ties," she said.

According to Balde, the ministers discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in agriculture, food security, higher education, science, healthcare and other sectors, while also agreeing to promote investment, innovation and technology exchange.

"Our task now is to strengthen the political dialogue by expanding sectoral cooperation, deepening economic ties and consolidating initiatives that will bring long-term benefits to both our countries," she said.