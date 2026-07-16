Around 3,800 Sudanese returned to their country from Egypt this month

1,000 more Sudanese return home from Egypt, committee says Around 3,800 Sudanese returned to their country from Egypt this month

Around 1,000 more Sudanese in Egypt have voluntarily returned to their country aboard 20 vehicles, a local committee said Thursday.

The vehicles carrying the returnees set out from Abdeen district in central Cairo, in trips organized by the General Secretariat the Sudanese Zakat Chamber, the state news agency SUNA reported.

“The repatriation operations will continue until the last Sudanese returns to his home,” said Hassan Khalid, the rapporteur of Sudan’s Hope Committee for Voluntary Return, a civil humanitarian initiative.

Khalid reported a "high turnout" for the voluntary return program, particularly among university students.

According to the committee, the new returnees brought the number of Sudanese who returned to Sudan from Egypt this month to 3,800 people.

Since the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out in April 2023, more than 1.2 million Sudanese have fled to Egypt, according to official estimates. About 5 million Sudanese were already living in Egypt before the war, making it one of the main destinations for people fleeing the fighting.

By the end of 2025, about 428,676 people had voluntarily returned to Sudan, according to figures previously announced by the Sudanese authorities.

The war between the Sudanese army and RSF over disputes about integrating the paramilitary force into the military has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.