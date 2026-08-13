Cargo vessels carry sharply reduced loads as critical stretch near Kaub becomes increasingly difficult to navigate

Low Rhine water levels disrupt German shipping, threaten billions in economic losses Cargo vessels carry sharply reduced loads as critical stretch near Kaub becomes increasingly difficult to navigate

Shipping on parts of Germany's Rhine River has been severely disrupted by historically low water levels, threatening billions of euros in economic damage.

At Duisburg, according to Dutch broadcaster NOS on Wednesday, the navigation channel is around 1.85 meters (6.07 feet) deep, while near the critical point at Kaub it has fallen to about 1.30 meters, making passage increasingly difficult for freight vessels.

The situation has effectively divided Rhine shipping, with vessels from the Netherlands largely unable to travel beyond the Ruhr region and Cologne, while ships farther south face difficulties reaching seaports.

Transporters, the report said, are also sharply reducing cargo loads to avoid vessels sitting too deep in the water. One skipper told NOS his ship was operating at only about 20% capacity.

The resulting rise in transport costs has prompted some customers to postpone or cancel shipments.

Germany's economy could face major losses because the Rhine is a key industrial transport artery. NOS cited the Kiel Institute for the World Economy as warning that low water levels could erase Germany's limited economic growth this year.

Significant rainfall is not expected in the near term.