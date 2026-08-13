Around 5.2 billion passengers expected to be served this year, with air cargo volume reaching 71.6 million metric tons, says International Air Transport Association

Global aviation has contributed $4.1T so far to world economy in 2026: Report Around 5.2 billion passengers expected to be served this year, with air cargo volume reaching 71.6 million metric tons, says International Air Transport Association

The global aviation ecosystem has contributed $4.1 trillion so far to the world economy in 2026, with prospects to grow even further in the rest of the year, according to a new report from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The global aviation ecosystem provides direct and indirect employment to some 86.5 million people, while the sector is expected to serve around 5.2 billion passengers this year and the air cargo volume is projected to reach 71.6 million metric tons, the report said.

The report states that around $8 trillion worth of goods are transported by air each year and that the aviation sector makes up about 3.9% of the global economy.



Passenger traffic rose 5.7% in 2025 compared to the previous years, the report notes.

Aviation remains one of the safest modes of transportation, as the report says even a single accident among the approximately 40 million flights conducted worldwide each year could impact global safety statistics.

Despite the sector’s continued growth, issues like geopolitical developments, supply chain disruptions, aircraft delivery delays, and the need to boost sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production are key challenges of the industry.

The aviation sector will need around 500 million metric tons of SAF per year to achieve its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050.

The report also ranked the world’s largest markets in terms of the aviation contribution to national income.

The US ranked first, with aviation contributing $1.3 trillion to its gross domestic product (GDP), followed by China with $253.6 billion and Spain with $172.9 billion.

Rounding out the top 10, the UK followed with $160.7 billion, France with $144.7 billion, Germany with $142.7 billion, Japan with $116.4 billion, Italy with $103.6 billion, the United Arab Emirates with $92 billion, and Saudi Arabia with $90.6 billion.