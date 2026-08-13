Desire Doue leads French side to second consecutive Super Cup title with goal and assist

PSG edge out Aston Villa 2-1 to win back-to-back UEFA Super Cups Desire Doue leads French side to second consecutive Super Cup title with goal and assist

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in Salzburg, Austria on Wednesday to retain the UEFA Super Cup.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave the Champions League holders the lead in the 20th minute at Stadion Salzburg.

Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot initially parried Desire Doue’s deflected attempt, but the English side then lost possession high up the pitch.

Doue found Kvaratskhelia, who created space with his first touch before firing into the top-left corner.

Kvaratskhelia has now been directly involved in 11 goals in his last nine UEFA competition appearances, scoring eight and providing three assists.

Aston Villa increased the pressure after falling behind, with striker Brian Madjo posing a persistent threat on his senior debut.

Madjo sent two headers wide and struck the post before finally finding the equalizer in the 45th minute.

Captain John McGinn delivered a cross toward the back post, where Madjo held off Willian Pacho and directed the ball into the roof of the net.

At 17 years and 212 days, Madjo became the youngest player to score in the UEFA Super Cup, surpassing Patrick Kluivert, who was 19 years and 220 days old when he scored for Ajax in 1996.

Aston Villa also started the second half strongly, with PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov denying McGinn’s rising strike in the 50th minute.

Despite the English side’s early pressure, PSG regained the lead through Doue in the 61st minute.

Ousmane Dembele found the French winger on the right side of the penalty area, and Doue curled the ball beyond Bizot into the far corner.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but was awarded following a video assistant referee review.

Villa continued to threaten but could not find another equalizer as PSG held on to lift the trophy for a second consecutive year.

PSG became only the second club after Real Madrid to retain the UEFA Super Cup in the modern single-match era. Real Madrid won consecutive editions in 2016 and 2017.

