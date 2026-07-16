‘All Saudi oil facilities and vital installations will be targets for our missiles and drones if Riyadh gets involved’ in striking Yemen, Houthi leader warns

Houthis threaten to attack oil facilities in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen tensions ‘All Saudi oil facilities and vital installations will be targets for our missiles and drones if Riyadh gets involved’ in striking Yemen, Houthi leader warns

The Houthi group threatened Thursday to strike oil and vital facilities in Saudi Arabia if Riyadh joins attacks on Yemen.

"All Saudi oil facilities and vital installations will be targets for our missiles and drones if Riyadh gets involved" in striking Yemen, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech carried by the group's Al-Masirah television.

“The real equation is (...) airports for airports, ports for ports, and a blockade for a blockade," he warned.

The Houthis fired missiles toward Saudi territory on Monday following an attack by Yemeni government forces on Sanaa airport, breaking years of calm.

While the Houthis accused Riyadh of carrying out the airport attack, Riyadh has declined to comment on the accusation.