Prosecutors say defendants ignored Morandi Bridge's collapse risks, leading to 43 deaths

Italian court sentences former CEO of highway operator to 12 years for deadly Genoa bridge collapse Prosecutors say defendants ignored Morandi Bridge's collapse risks, leading to 43 deaths

A court in Genoa on Thursday sentenced former highway operator Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) CEO Giovanni Castellucci to 12 years in prison for the 2018 collapse of the Morandi Bridge that killed 43 people, according to the ANSA news agency.

Castellucci was among 32 defendants convicted in the long-running criminal trial, with the court handing down prison sentences totaling nearly 200 years on charges, including homicide, road homicide and culpable collapse.

Prosecutors had sought an 18-year, six-month prison sentence for Castellucci, who is already serving a six-year sentence in a separate case linked to a 2013 coach crash on the A16 motorway near Monteforte Irpino that killed 40 people.

Former ASPI executive Michele Donferri Mitelli was sentenced to 11 years.

Mauro Coletta, a former Transport and Infrastructure Ministry official responsible for overseeing highway concessions, was sentenced to five years.

The Genoa court acquitted 25 defendants or dismissed their cases after the statute of limitations expired.

Prosecutors argued that several defendants were aware of the deteriorating condition of the Morandi Bridge and the risk of collapse but failed to take necessary measures to prevent the disaster.

On Wednesday, current ASPI Chief Executive Officer Arrigo Giana issued a public apology for the tragedy in an open letter published by the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

The Morandi Bridge collapsed Aug. 14, 2018, during a severe storm, sending vehicles plunging dozens of meters onto railway tracks, buildings and the Polcevera River.