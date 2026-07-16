Koretskyi becomes Ukraine's 3rd prime minister since start of war with Russia

Serhii Koretskyi: From energy executive to Ukraine’s new prime minister Koretskyi becomes Ukraine's 3rd prime minister since start of war with Russia

His nomination by President Zelenskyy was supported by 289 lawmakers, while only 1 member of parliament voted against it

After heading Ukraine’s leading energy companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta since 2022, Koretskyi was appointed CEO of national oil and gas company Naftogaz in May 2025

Ukraine's parliament on Thursday approved Serhii Koretskyi as the country's new prime minister, elevating the former energy executive to lead the government during the ongoing war with Russia.

Koretskyi's nomination, submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was backed by 289 lawmakers, while only one member of parliament voted against it.

The appointment follows the dismissal of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Tuesday, whose resignation also triggered the resignation of the Cabinet under Ukrainian law.

Koretskyi becomes Ukraine's third prime minister since the start of the war.

Career in energy sector

Born in the northwestern Ukrainian city of Lutsk in 1978, the 48-year-old built his career in the private sector and held no previous government post before becoming prime minister.

Koretskyi became head of the Western Oil Group, a gas station chain headquartered in Lutsk, in 2013. Before assuming that role, he led Continuum, a management firm, where he had been in charge since 2007.

Following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Koretskyi assumed the post of director at state-owned energy companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta in November 2022.

He became chief executive officer of Naftogaz, Ukraine's national oil and gas company, in May 2025 and remained in the post until his appointment as prime minister.

“Under his (Koretskyi’s) leadership, Ukrnafta increased oil and gas production and became a profitable state-owned company while posting record financial results,” according to a biography of Koretskyi shared by Naftogaz.

Government priorities

Following the parliamentary vote, Koretskyi outlined his government's priorities, placing defense, preparations for winter and Ukraine's EU accession at the top of the agenda.

"Our foremost task is to fully equip Ukraine's Defense Forces and accelerate the expansion of our defense industrial base," Koretskyi wrote on US social media company X.

He said the government would work to ensure Ukrainian forces have the capabilities needed for long-range strikes and other defense missions.

"At the same time, we are preparing the country for winter while continuing to support Ukrainian citizens and businesses," he said.

Koretskyi pledged to ensure the timely payment of pensions, social assistance and funding for essential public services.

He also highlighted support for frontline communities, cooperation with international partners, securing additional resources and making the most effective use of international assistance.

"Our strategic course remains unchanged – Ukraine's full membership in the European Union. Now it's time to get to work," he said.