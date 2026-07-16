Iran reports new US strikes amid escalation Strikes reported near Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas city

Iranian media reported new US airstrikes on Thursday evening amid rising escalation between Tehran and Washington.

Mehr News Agency, citing Iranian officials, said US projectiles struck locations near Qeshm Island, off the Strait of Hormuz, at around 6:10 pm local time (1440GMT).

The state broadcaster IRIB said the strike targeted the village of Masan on the island.

US missiles also hit sites near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, according to the Hormozgan governor's office.

No details were provided about casualties or the extent of damage.

There was no immediate comment from US authorities on the report.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.