Wildlife agency says confirmatory tests are underway to determine source of contamination as it assures tourists the park remains safe

Kenya investigates suspected cyanide poisoning after 16 elephants die in Amboseli ecosystem Wildlife agency says confirmatory tests are underway to determine source of contamination as it assures tourists the park remains safe

Kenyan wildlife authorities are investigating suspected cyanide poisoning following the deaths of 16 elephants in the Amboseli-Kimana ecosystem over the past six weeks, with officials on Friday seeking to reassure the public that the country's flagship Amboseli National Park is safe for visitors.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the elephant deaths were recorded between June 24 and July 31, with most of the animals being adult females and calves that showed signs of weakness and partial paralysis in their hind limbs before dying.

"The Kenya Wildlife Service is committed to establishing the facts and keeping the public informed every step of the way," KWS Director General Erustus Kanga said in a statement on Friday.

KWS also sought to calm concerns over the impact on tourism, saying: "KWS reassures the public and tourism sector players that Amboseli National Park remains open and is operating normally."

According to the agency, preliminary laboratory analysis conducted by the University of Nairobi indicates that cyanide poisoning is the probable cause of the deaths examined.



It said confirmatory testing is continuing to match laboratory findings with individual case records and trace how the elephants were exposed.

KWS said veterinary and scientific teams from Nairobi, Tsavo and Amboseli were deployed after the first case was detected on June 24 to examine affected animals, conduct postmortem examinations, collect samples and carry out disease surveillance.

Toxicological, microbiological and environmental analyses are also underway.

The agency said a multi-agency technical team is investigating whether pesticides or other crop protection chemicals were improperly used, stored or disposed of in the Kimana, Kuku, Kitenden and wider Amboseli ecosystem.

Investigators are also examining whether contaminated water or Cynodon plectostachyus, a cyanogenic grass species, may have contributed to the suspected poisoning.

KWS said findings so far do not indicate an infectious or transmissible disease, allaying concerns that the deaths were caused by an outbreak affecting wildlife.

Amboseli National Park, located about 240 kilometers (149 miles) southeast of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, is one of Africa's best-known wildlife destinations and is internationally renowned for its large elephant population and views of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The wildlife agency said it will continue providing updates as more verified information becomes available and urged members of the public with credible information about the incident to report it through its official communication channels.