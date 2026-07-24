Iran claims it hit US air base in Kuwait Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says advanced 'super-heavy' attack drones 'completely destroyed' US-used Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday that it launched a drone attack on the US-used Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait that left “a large number” of US personnel dead or injured, following earlier attacks on three camps housing US forces in the country.

In a statement, the IRGC said advanced “super-heavy” attack drones targeted a large ammunition depot, triggering successive explosions that “completely destroyed” the facility.

It claimed that the attack also destroyed six personnel accommodation hangars and extensively damaged three others, leaving “a large number” of US personnel dead or injured.

The Kuwaiti and US sides did not immediately comment on the attack or report casualties or damage.

The announcement followed an earlier Iranian army statement saying “Arash” attack drones had targeted US military equipment warehouses at Camp Udairi and US troop positions at the Arifjan and Doha camps in Kuwait.