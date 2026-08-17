‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ crosses $2B at global box office

Marvel blockbuster ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has surpassed $2 billion in worldwide ticket sales after just three weekends in theaters, becoming only the eighth film in history to reach the milestone.



The film has grossed approximately $2.022 billion globally, including $785.8 million in North America and $1.236 billion from international markets, according to box-office tracking data.



The performance makes it the second-fastest film to cross the $2 billion mark, behind ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ which reached the milestone in 11 days.



‘Brand New Day’ had earlier become the second-fastest film to earn $1 billion worldwide, reaching that mark within its first week of release.



The latest installment is Tom Holland’s fourth standalone film as Peter Parker and has surpassed 2021’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ which grossed about $1.92 billion, to become the highest-grossing Spider-Man film and Sony Pictures release.



The film currently ranks seventh on the all-time worldwide box-office chart, without adjusting for inflation. It has overtaken the Chinese animated film ‘Ne Zha 2,’ which grossed just over $2 billion, and is closing in on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’



The movie also remained atop the North American box office for a third consecutive weekend, adding an estimated $70 million domestically.



‘Brand New Day’ joins ‘Avatar’, ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Titanic,’ ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Ne Zha 2’ as the only films to have surpassed $2 billion at the worldwide box office.