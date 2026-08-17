Industry sees largest drop in registrations with 3.6%, followed by accommodation and food services, and education and social services

EU business registrations drop, bankruptcies rise in Q2 Industry sees largest drop in registrations with 3.6%, followed by accommodation and food services, and education and social services

Business registrations in the EU dropped by 0.5%, while bankruptcies climbed by 5.7% in the second quarter of 2026, official data showed.

The EU's statistical office, Eurostat, reported Monday that business registrations decreased in five out of eight sectors of the business economy during the April-June period.

Industry saw the largest drop in registrations, at 3.6%, followed by accommodation and food services at 3.4% and education and social services at 3.2%.

The number of business registrations increased sharply in the information and communication sector by 8.8%.

The construction sector recorded a 1% increase, while financial services remained stable.

Bankruptcies increased in five out of eight sectors in the second quarter.

The largest increases in bankruptcies were recorded in education and social activities at 21.1%, transport at 11.4% and financial services at 6.8%.

Decreases in bankruptcies were recorded in accommodation and food services at 2.6%, construction at 1.7% and trade at 1.2%.

