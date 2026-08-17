Settlement designed to generate its own energy, recover its water and grow pesticide-free food, with carbon-fiber reinforcement against earthquakes

World’s first fully self-sufficient luxury living model takes shape in Türkiye Settlement designed to generate its own energy, recover its water and grow pesticide-free food, with carbon-fiber reinforcement against earthquakes

Luxury villas to be built to international Passive House standard, applied collectively for first time in Türkiye



A residential project named One Planet Habitat, under development in Türkiye’s western province of Izmir, is described by the company behind it as the world’s first fully self-sufficient luxury living model — designed to generate its own energy, recover its water and produce its own food.



“Some projects build new houses. We are building a new way of living for the future of humanity,” the company said in its official press release, which describes the project as “The Settlement of a New Civilization.”



The model emerged from more than six years of research and development by academics, engineers, architects and nutrition specialists and is intended as the first example of a settlement model adaptable to different climates and income groups, according to the statement.



Citing a May 2026 report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the company said buildings account for roughly 37% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and that One Planet Habitat was designed to respond to that reality with a Passive House insulation envelope, solar energy generated on site and trees planted across the settlement.



“The luxury of the future is not bigger houses or precious materials,” said Payiz Yesil, an architect, board member and director of sustainability at IZKA Construction. “True luxury is being able to sustain yourself without depending on anyone: power that stays on, water you can trust, and healthy food you grow yourself.”



“We are not building a bunker,” she added. “We are building settlements that hold firm in a crisis, where life carries on uninterrupted even when the systems around us come under strain.”



Passive House standard applied collectively for first time in Türkiye



The homes will be built to the Passive House (Passivhaus) standard of the Germany-based Passive House Institute, one of the world’s most rigorous measures of energy efficiency.



The standard rests on five core principles: continuous insulation, the elimination of thermal bridges, triple glazing, an airtight envelope and heat-recovery ventilation.



According to the institute, this design cuts the energy needed for heating and cooling by as much as 90% compared with typical building stock. More than 52,000 units have been certified worldwide; the company says One Planet Habitat will be its first collective application in Türkiye.



An AI-supported infrastructure will manage the villas’ energy, water and food cycles, adjusting resource use to residents’ daily rhythms. Incoming air will pass through operating-theater-class HEPA filtration, and the airtight shell will make the homes ten times quieter than conventional houses, the company says.



Water recovered on site, food grown without pesticides



Integrated water management aims to meet the settlement’s needs within its own cycle, combining rainwater harvesting, controlled use of groundwater and the recycling of treated greywater.



Food production centers on aquaponics, which the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says uses up to 90% less water than conventional farming.



Smart greenhouses, orchards and livestock raised within the settlement are to provide each household with 800 kilograms of vegetables across 30 varieties, 500 kg of fruit across 30 kinds, and 75 kg each of fish and shrimp a year, plus fresh eggs, dairy and honey — a system designed, the company says, around a family’s calculated annual nutritional needs.



All plant cultivation is pesticide-free — the natural consequence, the statement says, of plants and fish sharing the same water.



Carbon-fiber reinforcement against earthquakes



Construction will be carried out by IZKA Construction, which cites more than 35,000 completed homes, over 350 projects in three decades and a NATO Facility Security Clearance.



Carbon-fiber reinforcement inspired by aerospace engineering — a material the company says offers up to three times the strength of steel — will be applied to the structures “like an invisible layer of armor.”

‘A new era for humanity begins here’



In a written statement, the One Planet Habitat Board said: “Humanity is searching for ways to build a self-sufficient life on the Moon and on Mars.



"We wanted to answer that question for our own planet first. The future of humanity does not have to begin on another world; the future can be built on Earth, today. An era is closing. A new era for humanity begins here.”



The board added: “For thousands of years, our ancestors built their cities on the banks of rivers and in the heart of fertile land. We are bringing the river, the soil and the sun into the settlement itself. The model that begins today with villas can be scaled tomorrow to towns and cities. And this journey begins, for the first time anywhere in the world, in Türkiye, the cradle of civilizations.”



Inspired by the philanthropy of Andrew Carnegie and Jamsetji Tata, the founder’s entire share of income will go to a One Planet Habitat Foundation, to be established to support scientific research and the protection of nature, the board said.



“We see this project not merely as a success story, but as something held in trust for the generations to come. The greatest thing we leave behind will not be buildings, but hope,” the statement said.



The settlement will hold a limited number of villas, with applications assessed individually to form a community aligned with the ethos of the project. Applications are being accepted as of Aug. 17, 2026.

