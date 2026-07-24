Interior Ministry urges people to remain calm, seek nearest safe place as Iran says it targeted US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan

Bahrain sounds warning sirens for 2nd time amid concerns over Iranian attack Interior Ministry urges people to remain calm, seek nearest safe place as Iran says it targeted US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan

Warning sirens sounded in Bahrain for the second time on Friday amid concerns over a possible Iranian attack, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

“The siren has been sounded,” the ministry said in a statement on the US social media company X, urging citizens and residents to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.”

Earlier Friday, the Iranian army said it had launched drone attacks targeting US military facilities at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

Regional tensions have escalated over the past two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire outlined in last month’s US-Iran memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect.

Since then, the US and Iran have exchanged strikes, with Washington targeting sites inside Iran, while Tehran says it has attacked US military facilities and equipment across several countries in the region.