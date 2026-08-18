Vessel struck by 'unknown projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO Impact damaged engine room and caused crew casualty, UKMTO says, citing ship's company security officer

A vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said early Tuesday.

"The Company Security Officer has reported that the vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while conducting an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz. The impact caused damage to the engine room and resulted in a crew casualty," it said in a statement.

The remaining crew members are being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard, UKMTO said

No environmental impact has been reported, while authorities are investigating the incident, it added.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The Strait of Hormuz has seen escalating tensions amid the US-Iran war, raising fears of disruptions to shipping and global energy supplies despite diplomatic efforts to consolidate understandings on freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

