IRGC accuses US military personnel of leaving their bases and moving into buildings in urban areas to direct military operations

Iran urges residents in region to stay 500 meters from US troops’ ‘covert accommodation’ IRGC accuses US military personnel of leaving their bases and moving into buildings in urban areas to direct military operations

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday urged residents of countries hosting US forces to stay “at least 500 meters” away from buildings it claimed were being used as “covert accommodation by US troops.”

In a statement, the IRGC alleged that US officers and military personnel “had left their bases and moved into buildings in urban areas to direct military operations.”

It urged civilians to “immediately remain at least 500 meters away” from such locations for their safety.

The IRGC also accused Washington of targeting civilian infrastructure, including bridges, fishing docks, boats, vehicles and railways in Iran.