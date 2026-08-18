Lee Jae Myung says stronger self-reliant defense and US alliance should reinforce each other amid shifting security threats

South Korea’s president renews push to regain wartime control of country’s military by 2030 Lee Jae Myung says stronger self-reliant defense and US alliance should reinforce each other amid shifting security threats

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed his commitment to regaining wartime operational control (OPCON) of South Korean forces from the United States before his term ends in 2030, according to a local media report.

Speaking Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting, Lee said the transfer should be completed during his presidency in line with the government’s original plan, Yonhap News Agency reported.

He also ordered officials to accelerate plans to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and said South Korea’s efforts to strengthen its own military capabilities should complement rather than weaken its alliance with the US.

South Korea transferred wartime operational control to the US-led United Nations Command during the 1950-53 Korean War.

It later came under the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command in 1978. Seoul regained peacetime operational control in 1994, while wartime OPCON remains under US command.

Lee’s comments came after US President Donald Trump said he had ordered the Pentagon to substantially reduce joint military exercises with South Korea amid apparent efforts to encourage dialogue with North Korea.

The allies began their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises on Monday.

Lee said OPCON transfer was essential as warfare evolves toward hybrid forms and the global security environment rapidly changes.

He also called for the planned integration of South Korea’s three military academies into a single institution to proceed “without wavering.”

“When the alliance is firm, the foundation for security will become stronger,” Lee said, adding that South Korea’s importance as an ally would grow as it strengthens its own capabilities.

