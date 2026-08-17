Car washes, gyms, sports fields could face restrictions as nearly 75% of England in declared drought

UK planners warn water restrictions could be extended to more businesses amid drought Car washes, gyms, sports fields could face restrictions as nearly 75% of England in declared drought

Businesses including car washes and window cleaners could face water-use restrictions as the UK government prepares for the possibility of tighter measures amid worsening drought conditions, according to local media reports.

Government planners have told ministers that restrictions could be extended as non-essential use bans (NEUBs) become more common, The Times reported Sunday.

The restrictions, which water companies must apply for and ministers authorize, could also cover sports fields, although some could reportedly receive government exemptions.

Car washes, window cleaning businesses and private swimming pools could also face restrictions on water use.

As of last week, nearly 26 million people were subject to hosepipe restrictions, meaning they could not use hoses to water domestic or non-commercial gardens or plants.

"As any responsible government would, we are preparing for a range of scenarios and working with the National Drought Group to help maintain water supplies,” a government spokesperson told The Times.

"We expect water companies to follow their established drought management plans and go further and faster to reduce leaks."

According to the report, only one NEUB request has been submitted so far, by Southern Water, which serves East and West Sussex, Kent, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

As of July 15, Britain had already recorded more days above 30C (86F) than during the whole of 1976, a year remembered for its prolonged heatwave.

As of last Monday, 71% of England was in drought, according to government figures. In late July, a drought was declared across Wales, which was on course for its driest July in 190 years.

Last week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham also warned that Britain was a "tinderbox" as he visited Stourbridge in the West Midlands, where firefighters have been tackling wildfires.

