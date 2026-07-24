Iranian army says it targeted US forces at 3 camps in Kuwait with drones Iranian drone attack hit Udairi, Doha, Arifjan camps in Kuwait, says army

The Iranian army said Friday that it launched drone attacks on three sites housing US forces in Kuwait, reported the Iranian semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

In a statement, the army said “Arash” attack drones targeted US military equipment warehouses at Camp Udairi, as well as US troop positions at the Doha and Arifjan camps.

The army said it would continue intensive drone and missile operations, warning that “any reckless adventurism or opening of a new front” would amount to repeating US “strategic mistakes.”

Regional tensions have escalated over the past two weeks after Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire outlined in last month’s US-Iran memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect.

Since then, the US and Iran have exchanged strikes, with Washington targeting sites inside Iran while Tehran says it has attacked US military facilities and equipment across several countries in the region.