No casualties so far, according to reports

US attack targets Revolutionary Guards naval headquarters in northern Iran No casualties so far, according to reports

A US attack targeted an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy headquarters in Zibakenar, northern Iran, on Friday, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

The Gilan provincial government said the Hazrat Seyyed al-Shohada headquarters in the coastal town was struck in the attack.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to preliminary assessments, it added.

The latest developments came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with both sides engaged in a series of strikes and retaliatory attacks across the region.