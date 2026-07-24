Drone strikes target Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, according to Iranian army

Iranian army says it launched drone attacks on US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan Drone strikes target Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, according to Iranian army

The Iranian army said early Friday that it had launched drone attacks targeting US military facilities at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain and Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

The army mentioned that “Arash” attack drones targeted fuel tanks, large equipment warehouses, hangars and accommodation facilities used by US forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base, the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.

It added that aircraft hangars, a maintenance facility and accommodation facilities housing US personnel at Al-Azraq Air Base were also targeted.

Shortly before the Iranian announcement, Bahrain sounded a warning siren and urged citizens to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place, according to the country’s Interior Ministry on the US social media company X.

“Any action against the legitimate and lawful interests of the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic of Iran will also undermine the security and economic interests of other countries in the region,” the Iranian statement warned.

There was no immediate confirmation from US, Bahraini or Jordanian authorities regarding the reported attacks, and no casualties or damage were immediately reported.

The latest developments came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with both sides engaged in a series of strikes and retaliatory attacks across the region.