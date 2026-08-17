Poland has seen low river levels for much of the summer, with 61% of monitored rivers already in low-water zone

Record-low river levels deepen Poland’s drought but power supplies remain secure, minister says Poland has seen low river levels for much of the summer, with 61% of monitored rivers already in low-water zone

Poland’s Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said Monday the country’s increasingly diversified electricity system is not at risk of widespread power shortages.

Record-low water levels have been seen in parts of the San, Bug and Warta river basins as well as in sections of the upper and middle Vistula, according to Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW). Hydrologists have warned that high temperatures, a persistent rainfall deficit and strong evaporation could push more rivers to record lows.

The drought has already affected the 1.8-gigawatt Polaniec power station on the Vistula in southeastern Poland, where one of its eight generating units was unavailable earlier this month because of low water levels.

Plant operator Enea said output from individual units was being adjusted to hydrological conditions to ensure their safe operation and maintain electricity supplies. At nearby Szczucin, the Vistula was measured at 76 centimeters, just 12 cm above its previous record low. Industrial water supplies to an economic zone in Stalowa Wola, on the San River, have also been suspended.

Poland has struggled with low river levels for much of the summer. In late July, IMGW said 61% of monitored rivers were already in the low-water zone, while 259 monitoring stations were recording flows below the long-term low-flow threshold, known as SNQ, used as an indicator of hydrological drought.

Despite the deteriorating water situation, Motyka has sought to allay concerns over electricity supplies during periods of extreme heat.

“Poland is prepared for this. Our system is resilient and prepared for such temperatures,” he said earlier this month, pointing to investments in grid infrastructure and a more diversified generation mix.

Polish grid operator PSE has also said there is currently no threat of electricity shortages and that adequate reserve capacity remains available. Solar power provides additional generation during daylight hours, although extreme heat can reduce the efficiency of photovoltaic panels while also increasing demand for air conditioning.

Poland’s current drought follows years of increasingly severe low-water episodes. IMGW says hydrological drought occurs when river flows remain below the long-term SNQ threshold, indicating a sustained shortage of water rather than a temporary decline after several dry days.